High school basketball: Haughton tournament opens Wednesday

The Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational high school basketball tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Friday.

The tournament features eight boys and eight girls teams.

Games will be played at Haughton High School and Haughton Middle School.

Haughton, Plain Dealing and Parkway are in the boys field.

All first-round boys games are at Haughton on Wednesday.

Plain Dealing plays North DeSoto at 4 followed by Byrd vs. Lakeside at 5:30, Haughton vs. Magnolia at 7 and Minden vs. Parkway at 8:30.

The boys semifinal games are at 7 and 8:30 Thursday at Haughton High. The championship game is Friday at 8:30 at Haughton High.

Haughton and Plain Dealing are among the girls teams.

All first-round games will be played Wednesday at Haughton Middle.

Haynesville plays Logansport at 4 followed by North DeSoto vs. Plain Dealing at 5:30, Byrd vs. Northwood at 7 and Haughton vs. Lakeside at 8:30.

The girls semifinal games are at 7 and 8:30 Thursday at Haughton Middle. The championship game is 7 Friday at Haughton High.

Minden, which hit 13 3-pointers in a victory over Haughton on Nov. 19, will be a team to watch in the boys field. The Crimson Tide entered this week 4-1. Parkway opened the season with an 83-66 victory over Benton on Tuesday.

The girls field looks wide open.