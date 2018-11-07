High school basketball: Parish jamboree Saturday at Airline

The annual Bossier Parish High School Basketball Jamboree is Saturday at Airline.

The event starts at 2 p.m. with a girls “game” between Plain Dealing and Parkway.

The remainder of the schedule: Plain Dealing vs. Parkway (boys), 3:10; Bossier vs. Haughton (girls), 4:20; Bossier vs. Haughton (boys), 5:30; Benton vs. Airline (girls), 6:40; Benton vs. Airline (boys), 7:50.

Each “game” will consist of two 10-minute halves.

There will be a fish fry for $10 a plate with hushpuppies, fries and tea in the Airline parking lot in front of D-Wing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. catered by Magnolia Catering.

The regular season begins Tuesday.

In boys and girls games, Airline hosts Northwood and Bossier hosts Southwood.

In a girls game, Benton hosts Haughton.

Benton returns all five starters from last season’s 27-7 team that won the District 1-4A title and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs.

One of those is two-time All-Parish MVP Emily Ward. Senior guard Qua Chambers was a first-team All-Parish selection.

Bossier shared the District 1-4A boys title with Woodlawn last season. The Bearkats return All-Parish MVP Jacoby Decker, a senior guard, and first-team All-Parish guard Kaalas Roots.

Airline returns first-team All-Parish guard TJ Robinson off last season’s 23-11 District 1-5A championship team.

Five head coaches will be making their debuts this season. The are Norm Picou (Haughton boys), Todd Martinez (Benton boys), Trevor Barnard (Plain Dealing boys), Cherise Sims (Bossier girls) and Nick Wainwright (Plain Dealing girls).