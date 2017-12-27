The Airline boys and girls and the Benton girls advanced to the quarterfinals of the Willis-Knighton ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational basketball tournament Wednesday.

In a first-round boys’ game, Airline routed North Webster 85-45 at Airline. In first-round girls’ games, Airline defeated Green Oaks 55-48 at Airline and Benton downed Plain Dealing 60-27 at Benton High.

In other first-round boys’ game, Benton fell to Many 62-58 at Benton High, Alexandria Senior High defeated Northwood 40-33 at Airline and Red River got past BTW 58-53 at Benton Middle. Plain Dealing faced Huntington in a late game Wednesday.

Parkway also played a late game against Minden Wednesday with the winner advancing to Friday’s semifinals.

In Thursday’s quarterfinal games, Airline plays Many at 5:30 at Airline, Red River takes on the Huntington-Plain Dealing winner at 8:30 at Benton High and St. Amant plays ASH at 8:30 at Airline.

In other first-round girls’ games, Wossman defeated Northwood 61-46 at Airline, North Caddo downed Woodlawn 46-30 at Benton High, Minden defeated defending champion Red River 72-60 at Benton Middle and Huntington downed Natchitoches Central 41-38 at Benton Middle.

Parkway and Loranger face off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Airline in a quarterfinal game. In Thursday’s other quarterfinal games, Airline takes on Wossman at 4 at Airline, Benton plays North Caddo at 7 at Benton HIgh and Minden faces Huntington at 7 at Benton Middle.

The Benton-North Caddo game is a rematch of the championship game of the Track1 Background Screening Lady Tigers tournament won by Benton 56-42,

TJ Robinson led the Airline boys against Red River with 16 points. Trent Ivy and Devin Jason scored 10 each.

Airline rolled to a 26-10 first-quarter lead and led 49-17 at the half.

Bubba Osby and Jalen Harding scored 19 points each in Benton’s loss to Many.

Keirra McCoy scored 17 points to lead the Airline girls past Green Oaks. Zahria Lloyd added 11 and Taaliyah Johnson nine.

The Lady Vikings led by two after the first quarter and then outscored the Lady Giants 16-9 in the second quarter to take control.

Emily Ward pumped in 17 points and Jada Anderson had 14 in Benton’s victory over Plain Dealing. The Lady Tigers dominated from the beginning and led 35-13 at the half.

Laterrica Stewart paced Plain Dealing with 10 points.

