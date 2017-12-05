Parkway and Benton are hosting high school basketball tournaments this week.

The Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway High School Tournament features eight boys teams.

In first-round games Wednesday, Calvary Baptist faces Haughton at 5 p.m., Benton takes on Evangel Christian at 6:30 and Parkway plays Ringgold at 8. Airline plays Rayville in a first-round game Thursday at 6:30.

The winners’ bracket semifinals are Thursday at 8 and Friday at 7:30. Games start at 2:30 Saturday with the championship game set for 7.

Parkway is the defending champion.

The Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers Tournament features eight girls teams.

In first-round games Thursday, Airline plays Loyola College Prep at 5, Benton meets West Ouachita at 6:30 and Parkway takes on North Caddo at 7:45. Southwood plays Evangel Christian in a first-round game Friday at 7:45.

Semifinal games are 6:30 Friday and 2:15 Saturday. Games continue at 3:30 Saturday with the championship game set for 7:30.

