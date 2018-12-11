High school basketball: Parkway boys edge Minden

The Parkway Panthers edged the Minden Crimson Tide 46-43 in a boys basketball game Monday night at Parkway.

Joey Wiggins scored all of his team-high 12 points in the second half as the Panthers (6-2) rallied from a 28-19 deficit.

Wiggins had eight points in the third quarter and Parkway trailed 35-30 going into the fourth. Chase Turner, Tobias Boone and Wiggins all had four points in the fourth.

Turner finished with eight points. Bryce Roberts added seven, including a third-quarter 3-pointer.

Kendrick Crawford and Curtis Carter paced Minden (6-5) with nine points each.

In boys and girls games Tuesday, Airline hosts Huntington, Benton hosts Byrd, Bossier is at Ouachita Parish and Plain Dealing hosts Ringgold.

In a girls only game, Haughton visits North Webster.