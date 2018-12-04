High school basketball: Parkway boys tournament starts Wednesday

The Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway tournament starts Wednesday at Parkway.

The tournament features eight boys teams, including 2017-18 Class 4A state runner-up Woodlawn.

Benton (0-5) and Airline (4-4) are also in the field. The Tigers play Lakeview (7-2) in the tournament’s first game at 3:30 p.m. The Vikings take on Ringgold (4-5) at 6:30.

Parkway (2-1) faces Calvary (1-4) at 5 p.m. In Wednesday’s other first-round game, Woodlawn (6-2) plays Evangel Christian (0-2) at 8.

The semifinals are Thursday at 6:30 and 8. The championship game is Saturday at 7.

The consolation semifinals are at 3:30 and 5 Thursday with the championship scheduled for Saturday at 4.

Action gets underway Saturday with the seventh-place game at 2:30. The third-place game is at 5:30.

Benton opens District 1-4A play at home Tuesday against North DeSoto.

In non-district games, Airline visits Minden, Bossier travels to Alexandria to play Peabody, Haughton is at Northwood, Plain Dealing hosts Lakeview and Parkway visits BTW.

In girls games, Benton (8-0) opens defense of its District 1-4A title against North DeSoto.

In non-district games, Airline visits Minden, Bossier hosts Captain Shreve, Haughton is at Northwood, Parkway visits Booker T. Washington and Plain Dealing hosts Lakeview.

The Benton Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers tournament starts Thursday at Benton.