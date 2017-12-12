The Parkway Panthers routed the Minden Crimson Tide 72-51 in a boys basketball game Monday night in Minden.

Eleven Panthers scored. Sheldon Dudley led the way with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

Chase Turner added 11, Jason Owens nine and Tyler Jewell seven.

Dudley hit three of his 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Panthers outscored the Crimson Tide 25-9 to take a 38-21 halftime lead.

Parkway improved to 5-3.

Undefeated Minden won the girls game 60-53. The Lady Tiders improved to 11-0. Parkway dropped to 6-7.

In non-district boys and girls games Tuesday night, Airline visits Huntington, Bossier hosts Ouachita Parish and Benton is at Byrd. In District 1-1A openers, Plain Dealing visits Ringgold.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com