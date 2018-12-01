High school basketball: Plain Dealing boys, Haughton girls claim Haughton tournament titles

The Plain Dealing Lions and Haughton Lady Bucs won titles in the Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational basketball tournament Friday.

Plain Dealing, a Class 1A school, defeated Class 5A Byrd 55-43 in the boys championship game. The Lions (5-0) also knocked off Class 5A Haughton and Class 4A North DeSoto in the tournament. Their average margin of victory was 19.7 points.

Haughton routed Class 1A Haynesville 51-25 in the girls championship game.

In the boys consolation finals, Lakeside rolled past North DeSoto 61-35. In the girls finals, Logansport downed Lakeside 53-14.

Sophomore Darrien Perry scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Plain Dealing built a 38-20 lead.

The Lions cooled off considerably in the third quarter, scoring just six points. Byrd failed to take full advantage, making just three of 11 free throws, and Plain Dealing still led 44-36 going into the fourth.

The Lions got back on track in the fourth. The Jackets scored just two points in the first five minutes and Plain Dealing extended the lead to 54-38.

Ja’kaleb McGee scored five of his 10 points in the fourth.

Byrd fell to 2-5.

Taralyn Sweeney scored 21 points in Haughton’s championship game victory. The Lady Bucs led 18-12 at the half and then erased any suspense with a 28-3 run in the third quarter.

Sweeney scored 16 points in the quarter with most of those coming on breakaway layups after the Lady Bucs defense forced turnovers. Sweeney left the game late in the quarter with a sprained ankle after a hard fall going to the basket.

Takaiyah Sweeney added 10 points. Crystal Norton scored seven of her nine points during the third-quarter run.

Zakharria Jones led Haynesville with 11 points. Marissa Tell added nine. Tell, who scored 33 and 32 points, respectively, in the Lady Tors’ first two tournament games, picked up three quick fouls and had four by the half.

Haughton improved to 5-4. Haynesville dropped to 3-3.