High school basketball: Plain Dealing boys, Haughton girls to play for Haughton tournament championships Friday

The Plain Dealing boys and Haughton girls will play for championships Friday in the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational basketball tournament at Haughton High.

Plain Dealing, which defeated Haughton 67-46 in one semifinal Thursday, faces Byrd for the boys title at 8:30. The Yellow Jackets downed Parkway 48-41 in the other semifinal.

Haughton, which routed North DeSoto 51-22 in its semifinal, takes on Haynesville for the girls championship at 5:30. Haynesville knocked off Northwood 44-33 in the other semifinal.

The girls final was originally scheduled for 7. It was moved up because of Haynesville’s Class 1A home semifinal football game Friday night.

In the consolation finals, Lakeside plays Logansport at 4 (girls), and Lakeside faces North DeSoto at 7 (boys).

In the boys consolation semifinals Thursday, Lakeside edged Minden 45-43 and North DeSoto downed Magnolia 62-53. In the girls semifinals, Lakeside topped Plain Dealing 41-22.

Darrien Perry poured in 23 points to lead Plain Dealing to the win over Haughton.

Ja’kaleb McGee and Jymaury King added 13 each.

Kentrell Parker paced Haughton with 23.

Perry hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Lions grabbed a 22-9 lead.

The second quarter was even and Plain Dealing led 31-18 at the half.

Haughton got going offensively in the third with Parker scoring 10 of the Bucs’ 17 points. But the Lions also put up 17 in the quarter to keep the 13-point advantage.

Plain Dealing, which hit six 3-pointers in the game, extended the lead in the fourth.

Nine Byrd players scored in the Jackets’ victory over Parkway. Kevin Lemons and Carson Bruno had eight points each.

Gabe Larry and Chase Turner led Parkway with 13 and 12, respectively.

Parkway got off to a good start. Turner pumped in seven points and the Panthers led 13-7 after the first quarter.

Byrd found some offense in the second quarter, scoring 18. But Parkway still led 27-25 at the break.

The Panthers had a tough second half, scoring just 14 points. It was anybody’s game going into the fourth, though, with the Jackets on top 37-35.

Haughton dominated its girls semifinal game against North DeSoto from the start. The Lady Bucs led 20-4 after a quarter and 37-11 at the half.

Taralyn Sweeney scored all 15 of her points in the first half. She had 11 in the second quarter.

Takaiyah Sweeney scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter.

Crystal Norton and DeShounia Davis finished with eight each.

Marissa Tell poured in 32 points in Haynesville’s victory over Northwood, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Za’Kiya Williams led Plain Dealing against Lakeside with eight points.