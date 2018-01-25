Plain Dealing swept Homer in boys and girls District 1-1A basketball games Wednesday night at Plain Dealing.

The boys won 62-53 in overtime and the girls won 45-40.

Jakaleb McGee and Dakeldric Oliver led the Lions (11-12, 5-2) with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Derrien Perry added 11.

Teunna Perry scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Lions (11-13, 4-3). Niarelle Scott chipped in with 10 points.

The games were makeups of ones that were postponed Jan. 16 because of the wintry weather.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com