Ten boys and girls high school basketball games postponed Tuesday because of the wintry weather have been rescheduled.

In District 1-5A, Airline visits Evangel on Thursday and Haughton hosts Southwood on Saturday. The Airline-Evangel girls game starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the boys. The Haughton-Southwood girls game starts at 1 and will be followed by the boys.

In District 1-4A, Bossier hosts North DeSoto on Thursday, and Benton hosts Northwood on Thursday, Jan. 25. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing hosts Homer on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Girls games start at 6 and boys games at 7:30.

In District 1-5A boys and girls action Friday night, Haughton visits Airline and Parkway hosts Byrd.

In District 1-14A, Woodlawn is at Benton and Bossier hosts Booker T. Washington.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing hosts Ringgold.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com