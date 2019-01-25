High school basketball: Shihadeh, Hampton lead Airline girls past Castor in OT

After losing two tight district games in a row, the Airline Lady Vikings pulled out a 69-68 overtime victory over Castor in a non-district girls game on Thursday night at Castor.

Anwaar Shihadeh and Kayla Hampton led the Lady Vikings (13-15) with 24 points each. Shihadeh hit four 3-pointers. Hampton also had a strong defensive effort with 11 steals.

Toria Brocks scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Hampton scored 14 points in the first half and Airline led 31-30. Shihadeh had eight points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers.

Shihadeh added 15 points in the second half. Airline led 50-42 after three quarters but Castor rallied and sent the game into overtime tied at 63.

Hampton scored four in OT, including a pair of free throws. Brocks also had a big basket.

Kelly Willis led Castor (18-8) with 27 points.

