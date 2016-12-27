NOTE: Wednesday’s schedule is at the bottom of this report.

All five Bossier Parish boys teams in the Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational basketball tournament advanced to the second round Tuesday.

In first-round games, Airline routed North Webster 72-40, Plain Dealing edged Green Oaks 44-43, Benton downed Mansfield 61-45, Parkway slipped past Northwood 55-50 and Bossier dropped Southwood 42-29.

In the other first-round games, Huntington blasted Red River 65-35 and Captain Shreve defeated Many 46-39.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinal action, Airline (9-4) takes on Plain Dealing (3-5), Benton (4-6) faces Huntington (9-6), Fair Park (10-4) plays Captain Shreve (9-8) and Parkway (8-3) meets Bossier (13-3).

Of the three Bossier Parish girls teams in action on Day 1 of the four-day event, only Bossier advanced in the winners’ bracket. The Lady Kats knocked off another parish team, Plain Dealing, 48-39.

Airline fell to Huntington 53-30 and Benton dropped a 43-41 decision to Captain Shreve.

Parkway faces Pineville in the final girls first-round game Wednesday afternoon. In quarterfinal action, Huntington (8-4) takes on Red River (11-7), Bossier (8-9) faces Southwood (12-4) and Captain Shreve (13-3) plays New Iberia (9-12).

The Benton-Captain Shreve girls game was expected to be one of the best in the first round and it turned out that way.

The Lady Gators hit back-to-back 3-pointers en route to a 40-28 lead in the fourth quarter. But the Lady Tigers went on a 13-3 run to get within two with 6 seconds left.

After Shreve missed to free throws, Benton had a good look at a 3-pointer to win it, but the shot was short and bounced off the front of the rim.

Benton also rallied in the first half, cutting a 10-point Shreve lead to one.

Freshman Qua Chambers led Benton with 19 points. Sophomore Emily Ward added 10.

Dezyre Black topped Captain Shreve, which extended its winning streak to five games, with 14 points. Aaliyah Stevenson hit two big 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

In the boys division, Airline jumped out to a 23-8 first-quarter lead over North Webster and cruised from there.

All 10 Vikings scored. KJ Bilbo led the way with 20 points and Trent Ivy added 16.

Plain Dealing jumped out to a six-point lead after a quarter against Green Oaks and then the game was tight to the finish.

Derrien Perry topped the Lions with 12 points, and Jakeleb McGee added 10.

Jerriyun Lawrence and Bubba Osby scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, as Benton shook off a sluggish start against Mansfield. Jontavious Johnson chipped in with 10.

The Tigers trailed 14-10 after a quarter and the game was tied at 26 at the half. Benton took control with a 17-4 third-quarter run.

Parkway got a scare from a Northwood team that had won only three games. The Panthers trailed 23-21 at the half. Parkway took the lead for good in the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 15-8.

Justin Rogers and Jason Owens led Parkway with 15 points each. Kamren Davis added 14.

Bossier got off to a good start against Southwood, leading 15-6 after the first quarter. The Bearkats took a 21-14 lead into halftime. Southwood cut it to four in the third, but Bossier turned turnovers into baskets en route to a double-digit lead.

Tybo Wimberly and Tyrese English paced Bossier, which won its eighth straight, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Sophomore guard Jacoby Decker chipped in with eight.

In the girls bracket, Bossier got 12 points from Kelcee Marshall and 10 each from Destiny Thomas and Chloe Walker in the win over Plain Dealing.

Teunna Perry led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Dra Briggs added nine.

The Lady Kats rallied from a 13-2 first-quarter deficit and led 20-19 at the half. Plain Dealing led 30-29 going into the fourth quarter, but Bossier dominated the fourth.

Airline got off to a slow start against Huntington and trailed 12-4 after a quarter. The Lady Vikings fought back within two at the half. The Lady Raiders controlled the second half, outscoring Airline 34-13.

Taylor Bell topped Huntington with 17 points. De’Asia Dixon added 15.

Traciona Russell led Airline, which had a five-game winning streak snapped, with 14 points.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

QUARTERFINALS

Airline vs. Plain Dealing, 5:30 p.m., Airline

Benton vs. Huntington, 8:30 p.m., Airline

Fair Park vs. Captain Shreve, 5:30 p.m., Benton High

Bossier vs. Parkway, 8:30 p.m., Benton High

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

North Webster vs. Green Oaks, 5:30 p.m., Benton Middle School

Mansfield vs. Red River, 8:30 p.m., Benton Middle School

Northwood vs. Southwood, Benton Middle School, 4 p.m.

GIRLS

FIRST ROUND

Parkway vs. Pineville, 2:30 p.m., Airline

QUARTERFINALS

Huntington vs. Red River, 7 p.m., Airline

Southwood vs. Bossier, 7 p.m., Benton Middle School

New Iberia vs. Captain Shreve, 7 p.m., Benton High

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

Airline vs. Byrd, 4 p.m., Airline

Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing, 2:30 p.m., Benton High

Northwood vs. Benton, 4 p.m., Benton High