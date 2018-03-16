Benton’s Jalen Harding is among four players representing Northwest Louisiana on the West roster in the Boys’ East vs. West Basketball All-Star Game.

The game tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bossier Parish Community College. It will be preceded by the girls’ game at 1.

The games feature many of the top senior players in the state.

Harding, a guard, averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Other area players on the West team are Christavious Thomas of Class 2A runner-up North Caddo, Jalen Brooks of Class 4A runner-up Woodlawn and Latreavin Black of Southwood.

Two players from 4A champ Carencro — Jeremiah August and Braylon Chaisson — are also on the West squad along with Jonathan Cisse of Division II champion St. Thomas More.

Also on the West roster are NSU signee Brian White of Natchitoches Central, Greg Williams Jr. of Division IV state champ Lafayette Christian and John Biggs of Class C champ Summerfield.

Guard Ja’Vonte Smart of Division I champion Scotlandville is perhaps the marquee player in the game. Smart, who is on the East roster, is an LSU signee and three-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Joshua Leblanc, a 6-foot-7 forward from Madison Prep who has committed to Georgetown, is also on the East team along with 6-6 forward Jalen Perkins of 5A champ Walker.

The West girls roster includes three players from Northwest Louisiana schools — Southwood’s Sheniqua Coatney, Arcadia’s Deandre’a Alexander and Natchitoches Central’s Jolicia Williams.

Megan Abrams, an Alabama signee from Division IV champ Lafayette Christian, is also on the West roster.

Ruston’ Amani McWain is on the East roster.

Also on the East roster are Kourtney Weber, a Florida State signee from Division II champ Ursuline Academy and Dynah Jones, a Tulane signee from Division I champ John Curtis Christian.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com