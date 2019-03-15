High school basketball: State All-Star games set for Saturday at BPCC; Benton’s Ward, Bossier’s Decker on West rosters

High school basketball: State All-Star games set for Saturday at BPCC; Benton’s...

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association East vs. West Basketball All-Star Games will be played Saturday at BPCC.

Tip off for the girls game in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium is 1 p.m. The boys game will follow at 3.

The game features many of the top seniors in the state.

Benton’s Emily Ward is on the roster for the West girls team.

She led the Lady Tigers to a District 1-4A co-championship and state runner-up finish.

A four-year starter, Ward scored 2,442 points (18.0 per game) in her career, second most in school history, and had a school-record 1,701 rebounds (12.5).

She also hd 328 steals (2.4 per game), 421 assists (3.1) and 193 blocks (1.4).

Ward averaged 20.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks this season

Bossier’s Jacoby Decker was selected to the boys West team.

He led the Bearkats to a 32-4 record and District 1-4A title. The Bearkats finished state runner-up.

Decker was a three-year starter and a contributor to the Bearkats’ success for four seasons. He averaged 17.9 points and 3.6 assists this season.

Ward is joined on the West roster by Kennedi Heard of state champion Captain Shreve and Alabama signee Destiny Rice of Class 2A runner-up North Caddo.

Two members of Minden’s District 1-4A co-championship team, Derrica Gilbert and Shuntorri Rodgers, are also on the West squad.

Loyola College Prep’s Chelsea Johnson and Red River’s Makayia Hallmon are also on the West squad.

Benton’s Mary Ward is the head coach of the West.

The East team features guard Cabria Lewis of Warren Easton, which defeated Benton in the state title game.

Walker’s Tiara Young, an LSU signee who was named Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year, is also on the East roster. Young transferred to Walker from Evangel Christian after her junior season.

Decker will be joined on the West squad by Tra’Michael Moton of Bossier’s District 1-4A rival Woodlawn.

Other area players on the West roster are Red River’s Jessie Davis, Saline’s Elijah Malone, Natchitoches Central’s Calvin Carpenter, Lakeview’s Zarious Lewis and Summerfield’s Zachary Kingham.

Marvin Robertson of Class 5A state champion Thibodaux and Terrence Jones of Division IV champ Lafayette Christian are also on the West roster.

The East roster features two members of Rayville’s Class 2A state championship team, Mylik Wilson and Jamarkus Wilson.

Last year, a couple of boys players selected opted not to play, including current LSU freshman Javonte Smart.