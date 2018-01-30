Former Bossier High head boys basketball coach Jeremiah Williams will be honored Tuesday on Jeremiah Williams Night during the Bearkats’ game against Northwood.

In nine seasons, Williams’ teams won two Class 4A state championships and finished as state runner-up three times. Bossier won state titles in 2011 and 2016. The Bearkats were runners-up in 4A in 2009 and 2010 and in 3A in 2012.

Bossier also reached the 3A semifinals in 2013 and 2014.

Williams stepped down to become an assistant principal at Elm Grove Middle School.

The Bossier-Northwood girls game at E.L. Reding Memorial Gym starts at 6 with the boys following at 7:30.

