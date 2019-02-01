High school bowling: Airline, Benton, Parkway win

Airline, Benton and Parkway posted victories in high school bowling action Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys games, Airline defeated Bossier 26-1, Benton downed Haughton 16.5-10.5, Parkway defeated Huntington 19.5-7.5, Captain Shreve topped Minden 25-2 and Byrd downed Loyola 23-4.

In girls games, Airline defeated Captain Shreve 23-4, Benton topped Byrd 23-4 and Loyola downed Bossier 21-6.

Benton’s John Norris led all boys bowlers with a high game of 268 and series of 593.

Norris’ teammates Sawyer Hawkins and Tony Leon had high games of 178 and 174, respectively.

Cameron Silba led Haughton with a 193 high game as part of a 519 series. Cade Silba bowled a 175 high game and Brandon Simmons a 162.

Airline’s Gage Moore had the second-best boys series of the day with a 568, including a 198 high game. Max Mendones bowled a 195 high game and Chris Kouba a 184.

Bossier was led by Brandon Hohenstein’s 137 high game and 371 series. Moses Thomas had a 130 high game and Chris Whisnant a 129.

Xavier Harris led Parkway with a 172 high game and 426 series. Jonathan Davis and Zach Posey both had high games of 135.

Airline’s Trista Quinley led all girls bowlers with a 212 high game and 599 series.

Quinley’s teammates Jayda Ellison and Madison Raab had high games of 190 and 180, respectively.

Caitlin Lawrence had Benton’s high series of 455, including a 174 high game. Hannah Parker bowled the Lady Tigers’ high game of 195. Alexa Guajardo bowled a 173 high game.

McKayla Nall had Bossier’s high game (150) and series (383). Breeana Lewis bowled a high game of 141 and Mackenzy Metts had a 133.

NOTE: Results provided by Holiday Lanes.