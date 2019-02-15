High school bowling: Airline, Bossier, Haughton, Parkway post victories

Airline, Bossier, Haughton and Parkway we’re victorious in high school bowling action Tuesday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys games, Airline defeated Benton 19-8, Bossier topped Minden 24-3, Haughton downed Byrd 19-8, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 21-6 and Loyola defeated Huntington 18-9.

In girls games, Parkway dropped Shreve 23-4, Bossier won by forfeit over Byrd and Loyola defeated Benton 15.5-11.5.

Airline’s Max Mendones bowled the high game (225) and series (580) on the day among all bowlers.

His teammates Gage Moore and Cody Shows had high games of 204 and 177, respectively.

Jose Ruiz had Benton’s high game of 206. Parker King led the Tigers with a 514 series, including a 176. John Norris bowled a 200.

Nick Thomas led Bossier with a high series of 416. Brenden Hohenstien bowled the Bearkats’ high game of 182. Eric Clark and Chris Whisnant had high games of 160 and 158, respectively.

Brandon Simmons led Haughton with a 499 series, including a 187. Cameron Silba bowled a 183 and Cameron Stone a 163.

Parkway’s Xavier Harris had the second-highest series among boys with a 539, including a 191. Zach Posey and Christian McVay had high games of 140 and 125, respectively.

Parkway’s Katie Black led all girls with a 530 series, including a 192. Ashley Gardner bowled a 166 and Traclyn Bell a 154.

Breeana Lewis led Bossier with a 349 series, including a 123. McKayla Nall and Sierra Taylor bowled high games of 119 and 117, respectively.

Caitlin Lawrence paced Benton with a 449 series, including a 144. Hannah Parker bowled the team’s high game of 161. Cierra Haynes had a 118 high game.