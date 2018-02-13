Airline, Bossier, Parkway and Benton won high school bowling matches Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Airline edged Haughton 14-13, Bossier defeated Minden Co-Ed 20-7 and Parkway downed Byrd 23-4.

In girls matches, Airline defeated Loyola 25-2, Benton topped Bossier 21-6 and Parkway defeated Byrd 19-8.

Samuel Lane had the Airline boys’ high game of 176 and high series of 440. Lazaviar Franklin bowled a 158 and Tanner Talmadge a 151.

Brandon Simmons led Haughton with a 198 high game and 512 high series. Cameron Stone had a 167 and Jakeb Cilluffo a 156.

Chris Whisnant paced Bossier with a 140 high game and 365 series. Nick Thomas bowled a 138 and Moses Thomas a 123.

Chandler Sumpter had undefeated Parkway’s high series of 586, including a 199. Destin Meza bowled games of 203 and 201. Justin Shea had a 179.

Trista Quinley led the undefeated Airline girls with a 515 high series, including a 182. Bailey Russell had the Lady Vikings’ high game of 191. Madison Raab bowled a 158.

Katie Black led Parkway with a 202 high game as part of a 503 high series. Traclyn Bell had a 152 and Ashley Gardner a 141.

Hannah Parker topped Benton with a 165 high game as part of a 454 high series. Michaele Celichowski had a 131.

McKayla Nall led Bossier with a 112 high game as part of a 279 series. Jozlynn Carson bowled a 105.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com