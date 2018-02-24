The Airline girls team picked up two victories earlier this week in high school bowling action at All-Star Lanes.

The Lady Vikings defeated Byrd 24-3 and Captain Shreve 22.5-4.5.

In boys games, Loyola downed Benton 22-5, Haughton defeated Captain Shreve 22-5 and Airline topped Byrd 18-9.

Trista Quinley had an outstanding 646 series, including a high game of 238, in Airline’s win over Byrd. Bailey Russell had a 210 high game and Madison Raab bowled a 175.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford bowled a 237 as part of a 618 series.

Quinley also led the Lady Vikings against Shreve with a 208 high game and 583 series. Raab bowled a 155 and Jayda Ellison a 154.

Brandon Simmons led the Haughton boys with a 188 high game as part of a 515 series. Colin Gardner had a 172 high game and Knoa Reid a 150.

Gage Moore paced the Airline boys with a 188 high game and 463 series. Kaleb Vesek bowled a 178 and Marvin Scott a 159.

Anthony Leon led Benton with a 223 high game and 550 series. Jon Norris had a 206 and Parker King a 196.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com