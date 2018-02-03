The Airline girls remained undefeated with a 27-0 victory over Captain Shreve in high school bowling action Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In other girls matches, Benton defeated Byrd 16.5-10.5 and Loyola College Prep downed Bossier 22-5.

In boys matches involving parish teams, Haughton dropped Benton 20-7 and Airline defeated Bossier 24.5-2.5.

Bailey Russell led the Airline girls (5-0) with a 175 high game as part of a 468 high series. Jilian Rogers bowled a 163 high game and Madison Raab a 155.

Hannah Parker led Benton (3-1) with a 143 high game and 401 series. Caitlin Lawrence’s best game was a 140. Michaela Celichowski had a 121.

McKayla Nall had Bossier’s high game of 139. Breena Lewis had the Lady Kats’ high series of 322. Sierra Taylor bowled a 108.

Brandon Simmons paced the Haughton boys (3-1) with a 193 high game and 493 series. Knoa Reid bowled a 161 and Shane Rosey a 152.

Parker King led Benton (2-3) with a 212 high game as part of a 473 series. Anthony Leon had a 156 and John Norris a 150.

Tanner Talmadge topped Airline (3-1) with a 200 high game and 477 series. Max Mendones bowled a 152 and Chase Duff a 145.

Chris Whisnant led Bossier with a 167 high game and 422 series. Eric Clark had a 132 and Brandon Hohestein a 124.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

