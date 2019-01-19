High school bowling: Airline, Haughton, Parkway post victories

Airline, Haughton and Parkway picked up victories in high school bowling action Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In girls games, Airline defeated Byrd 20.5-6.5 and Parkway dropped Loyola 22.5-4.5.

In boys games, Airline downed Loyola 24-3, Haughton topped Bossier 24-3, Parkway fell to Minden 21-6 and Byrd defeated Huntington 26.5-0.5.

Trista Quinley led the Airline girls with a 209 high game as part of a 588 series, the best of the day among all bowlers. She also bowled a 203. Madison Raab bowled a 170 and Jayda Ellison a 161.

Parkway’s Traclyn Bell had the high game of the day among all bowlers with a 243. It was part of a 541 series.

Katie Black had a 159 high game and Ashley Gardner a 141.

Cody Show had the Airline boys’ high game of 205, the day’s best among boys bowlers. Chris Kouba had the Vikings’ high series of 495, including a 185 high game. Gage Moore bowled a 181.

Brandon Simmons and Cameron Silba shared high-game honors for Haughton with 181s. Simmons bowled the team’s high series of 503, which was the best among all boys. Jakeb Cilluffo had a high game of 172

Branden Hohenstein led Bossier with a 171 high game and 403 series. Chris Whisnant bowled a 170 and Nick Thomas a 165.

Jacob Turner had Parkway’s high game of 200. Xavier Harris bowled the Panthers’ high series of 501, including a 195. Jonathan Davis had a 131.

