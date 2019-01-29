High school bowling: Airline, Parkway, Bossier, Benton post victories

The Airline and Parkway girls teams and the Airline, Bossier and Benton boys won high school bowling matches Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In girls games, Airline defeated Bossier 20-7 and Parkway downed Benton 23-4.

In boys games, Airline blanked Minden 27-0, Bossier defeated Parkway 16-11 and Benton topped Byrd 22-5.

Airline’s Trista Quinley led all girls bowlers with a 221 high game and 601 series. Teammates Madison Raab and Jayda Ellison had high games of 186 and 156, respectively.

Breeana Lewis had Bossier’s high game of 134 and series of 343. Karlie Jackson bowled a 126 high game and Sierra Taylor a 124.

Katie Black led Parkway with a 204 high game and 523 series. Traclyn Bell had a high game of 196 and Shea Sherrick bowled a 166.

Benton’s Caitlin Lawrence had the day’s second-best high game (211) and series (563). Hannah Parker bowled a high game of 150 and Michaela Celichowski had a 133.

Airline’s Gage Moore led all boys bowlers with a 258 high game and 571 series. Teammate Cody Shows had a high game of 220 while Chris Kouba bowled a 169.

Eric Clark had Bossier’s high game of 177. Nick Thomas had the Bearkats’ high series of 446, including a 159 high game. Jailend Shiflett bowled a 140 high game.

Xavier Harris paced Parkway with a 173 high game and 507 series. Zach Posey had a 146 high game and Jacob Turner a 135.

Anthony Leon led Benton with a 181 high game and 490 series. John Norris bowled a 180 high game and Parker King had a 175.

