The Airline, Parkway and Haughton boys teams and the Parkway girls won bowling matches Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Airline defeated Loyola College Prep 22-5, Haughton downed Bossier 23-4, Parkway defeated Benton 24-3 and Minden downed Byrd 18-9.

Parkway, Airline and Haughton are all tied for the District 1 lead at 3-0.

In girls matches, Parkway defeated Benton 27-0 and Byrd downed Loyola College Prep 26.5-.5.

Parkway leads the girls district at 3-0. Airline, which was idle Monday, is 2-1.

Parkway’s Alex Bequette had the high game (264) and series (666) of the day among boys bowlers. Bequette also bowled a 222 and 180.

Destin Meza had a 234 high game and Chandler Sumpter had a 224. Meza also bowled a 214. James Benjamin had a 223.

Parkway’s Nicole Taylor led all girls bowlers with a high game of 243 and series of 648. Taylor also bowled a 238 and 167.

Parkway’s Katie Black had a 164 and Traclyn Bell a 157.

Jaylon Ellison led the Airline boys with a 203 high game and 554 series. Dominic Rivers had a 193 and Brian Fielding a 190.

Johnathon Brown had Haughton’s high game of 196. Christian Silba had the Bucs’ best series of 484, including a 185 game. Cameron Stone bowled a 181.

Austin Sepeda topped Benton with a 180 high game and 515 series. John Norris had a 169 and Ben Montgomery a 163.

Chris Whisnant led Bossier with a 161 high game and 416 series. Shamari Lay bowled a 146 and Nick Thomas a 119.

Parkway’s Sumpter and Byrd’s Celeste Thedford were named the male and female Bowlers of the Week. Sumpter has a 202 average through eight games. Thedford has a 197 average through 12 games.

