High school bowling: Airline’s Quinley finishes fifth in state girls singles event

Airline’s Trista Quinley finished fifth in the Girls Singles competition in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Bowling State Championship Tournament on Friday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

In the singles competition, each bowler bowled four games with the top score winning. Quinley bowled games of 246, 195, 186 and 181 for a total of 808.

Quinley’s 246 was the top individual game in the Girls Singles.

Sarah Rubi of Archbishop Chappelle won with an 875 (212-230-225-208). That was eight pins more than Kelsi Stegall of H.L. Bourgeois.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford was seventh with a 781.

Parkway’s Katie Black finished 18th out of 49 competitors. She bowled games of 179, 139, 197 and 182 for a 697.

Benton’s Hannah Parker was 29th with games of 164, 183, 159 and 144 for a 650. Teammate Caitlin Lawrence was 33rd with games of 137, 151, 141 and 191 for a 620.

Parkway’s Traclyn Bell bowled games of 152, 140, 145 and 138 for a 575.

Benton’s John Norris finished 18th out of 83 bowlers in Boys Singles competition.

Norris bowled games of 170, 212, 223 and 215 for a total of 820. Brother Martin’s Cody Schaffer won with a 926 (211-257-213-245). Jesuit’s Jake Stiegler was second with a 901 (245-222-234-200).

Airline’s Gage Moore bowled games of 177, 121, 136 and 171 for a 605.