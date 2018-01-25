Benton swept Captain Shreve in boys and girls high school bowling matches Wednesday at Holiday Lanes.

The Tigers won 22-5 and the Lady Tigers won 18-9.

In the only other match, the Airline girls defeated Byrd 23-4.

Anthony Leon led the Benton boys with a 184 high game and 504 series. John Norris bowled a 163 and Parker King a 145.

Hannah Parker paced the Benton girls with a 144 high game as part of a 397 series. Michaela Celichowski had a 140 and Clara Haynes a 139.

Airline’s Trista Quinley led all bowlers with a 211 high game and 576 series. Jayda Ellison bowled a 189 and Madison Raab a 166.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com