The Benton girls and Haughton boys posted victories in high school bowling matches Monday at Holiday Lanes.

Benton edged Loyola College Prep 15.5-11.5, and Haughton topped Byrd 20.5-6.5

In another girls match, Byrd downed Bossier 25-2.

Caitlin Lawrence bowled the high series for Benton (4-1) with a 416, including a 153. Hannah Parker had the Lady Tigers’ high game of 158. Michaele Celichowski bowled a 111.

Loyola’s Aubrey Bailes led all bowlers with a 185 high game as part of a 638 series.

Brandon Simmons led Haughton (4-1) with a 175 high game and 459 series. Colin Gardner bowled a 152 and Cameron Stone a 143.

Emily Taylor topped Bossier with a 132 high game and 323 series. Breena Lewis had a 110 and McKayla Nall a 100.

