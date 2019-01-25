High school bowling: Benton, Haughton, Airline, Parkway, Bossier post victories

Benton, Haughton, Airline, Parkway and Bossier posted high school bowling victories Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys games, Benton downed Parkway 23-4, Haughton topped Loyola 25-2, Airline defeated Huntington 26-1, Captain Shreve downed Bossier 22-5 and Byrd defeated Minden 22-5.

In girls games, Parkway defeated Airline 18-9, Bossier topped Captain Shreve 15-12 and Byrd defeated Loyola 23-4.

Airline’s Gage Moore had the high game (238) and series (617) among boys bowlers. His teammate Cody Shows had the second-best game among boys with a 223.

Airline’s Chris Kouba had a high game of 148.

John Norris led Benton with a 214 high game and 561 series. Anthony Leon bowled a 176 and Parker King a 152.

Xavier Harris topped Parkway with a 189 high game and 527 series. Jonathan Davis had a 157 and Jacob Turner a 134.

Brandon Simmons led Haughton with a 194 high game and 517 series. Cameron Silba bowled a 205. Cade Silba had a 172.

Nick Thomas paced Bossier with a 180 high game and 470 series. Eric Clark bowled a 155 and Jay Shiflett a 124.

Parkway’s Katie Black has the high game among all girls bowlers with a 213. Her 561 series was the second-best on the day.

Parkway’s Traclyn Bell had a high game of 179. Ashley Gardner bowled a 160.

Trista Quinley led Airline with a 196 high game and 545 series. Trisella Mendones bowled a 180 and Madison Raab a 166.

Bre Lewis paced Bossier with a 364 series, including a 140 high game. McKayla Nall had a 124 and Sierra Taylor a 116.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford had the best series among all girls with a 569, including a 205 high game.