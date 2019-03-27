High school bowling: Benton reaches second round of boys playoffs before falling; girls playoffs start Thurday

Benton was the only Bossier Parish team to advance past the first round of the high school boys bowling playoffs.

The No. 15 seed Tigers defeated No. 18 Lutcher 21-6 on Tuesday in Lafayette before falling to No. 2 Brother Martin 27-0 in the second round.

Airline, the No. 8 seed, fell to No. 25 Holy Cross 18-9 Monday in Kenner. Haughton, the No. 12 seed, lost to No. 21 Archbishop Rummel 23-4. Rummel also upset No. 5 St. Paul’s and No. 4 Dutchtown en route to the semifinals.

The 16-team girls playoffs begin Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. Undefeated Parkway, the No. 3 seed, faces No. 14 Cabrini at 1 p.m. Airline, the No. 12 seed, takes on No. 5 East Ascension at 1.

The quarterfinal matches are at 3. The boys and girls semifinals and finals will be held April 4 in Baton Rouge along with the boys and girls singles competition.