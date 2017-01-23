Five Bossier Parish teams won high school bowling games Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys games, Benton defeated Byrd 23-4, Haughton downed Loyola 18-9, Airline knocked off Minden 26-1 and Parkway defeated Bossier 27-0. In the only girls game, Airline downed Byrd 18-9.

Airline’s Jaylon Ellison had the day’s highest reported series of 587. Ellison’s 224 was the second-highest individual game. Byrd’s Chase Colvin bowled a 225.

Airline’s Dominic Rivers had a 207 high game and Brian Fielding had a 165. The Vikings improved to 2-0.

Austin Sepeda led Benton (1-1) with a high game of 201 and series of 583, the second best of the day. Anthony Leon had a 152 high game and Ben Montgomery had a 142.

Jakeb Cilluffo had Haughton’s high series of 517, including a 165. Christian Silba’s 195 was the Bucs’ top individual game. Cameron Stone bowled a 158. The Bucs improved to 2-0.

The results for the Parkway boys (2-0) were unavailable. Shamari Lay led Bossier (1-1) with a high game of 146 and series of 318.

Trista Quinley led the Airline girls with a high game of 182 and series of 486. Courtney Riede had a 159 high game and Bailey Russell had a 157.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford had the high game of the day among all bowlers with a 232. She had a 556 series.

Airline improved to 2-0.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

