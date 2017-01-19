The Haughton, Airline, Parkway and Bossier boys teams and the Parkway and Airline girls squads opened the high school bowling season with victories at Holiday Lanes on Thursday.

In boys games, Haughton defeated Minden 23.5-3.5, Airline downed Benton 20-7, Parkway defeated Loyola 24-3 and Bossier topped Byrd 19-8. In girls games, Parkway downed Byrd 23-4 and Airline dropped Loyola 27-0.

Parkway’s Ladarius Williams had the day’s high boys game with a 222. His teammate Destin Meza had the top series of 583, including a 211. Chandler Sumpter also bowled a high game of 211. Justin Shea bowled a 203 in Game 3 against Loyola.

Christian Silba led the Haughton boys with a high game of 196 and series of 494. Brandon Bookout had a high game of 161 and Cameron Silba bowled a 156.

Tanner Talmadge topped Airline with a 202 high game and 520 series. Jaylon Ellison had a high game of 193 and Dominic River had a 173.

Austin Sepeda led Benton with a high game of 182 and a 498 series. Ben Montgomery bowled a 152 and Anthony Leon a 151.

Chris Whisnant paced Bossier with a 140 high game. Nick Thomas had the Bearkats’ high series of 358, including a 129. Eric Clark bowled a 134.

Airline’s Trista Quinley had the second-highest girls game with a 219. Byrd’s Celeste Thedford led all girls bowlers with a 228. Quinley’s 548 series was also the second-best of the day behind Thedford’s 579.

Airline’s Madison Raab had a high game of 187 and teammate Shelby English had a 159.

Nicole Taylor’s high game of 172 and series of 508 topped Parkway bowlers. Katie Black bowled a 165 and Ashley Gardner a 156.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

