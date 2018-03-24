The Airline, Parkway and Benton girls and the Airline and Benton boys advanced to the bi-regionals with victories in the Shreveport-Bossier Regional Tournament on Friday at Holiday Lanes.

The bi-regional tournament begins Monday morning at Holiday Lanes. It includes teams from the Lake Charles, Lafayette, Morgan City, Alexandria, Lafourche and Shreveport-Bossier City areas.

In the regional boys’ semifinals, undefeated Parkway (14-0) defeated Benton 24.5 to 2.5 and Loyola College Prep downed Airline 19-8. The victories put the Panthers and Flyers in the bi-regionals.

Benton earned a spot in the bi-regionals with a 21-6 victory over Airline in the third-place match.

In a first-round match, Bossier defeated Minden 21-6. In quarterfinal matches, Parkway topped Bossier 27-0, Benton downed Haughton 16-11, Airline edged Captain Shreve 14.5-12.5 and Loyola topped Byrd 20-7.

In the girls’ semifinals, Airline (12-1) advanced with a 25.5-1.5 victory over Benton and Parkway (13-1) advanced with a 25-2 victory over Byrd. Benton earned the third bi-regional spot with a 19-8 victory over Byrd.

In first-round matches, Benton defeated Loyola 18-9, Byrd downed Bossier 24-3 and Parkway dropped Captain Shreve 23-4.

Parkway is the No. 3 seed in the boys’ bi-regional. The Panthers received a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 8 H.L. Bourgeois and No. 11 Acadiana in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m.

Benton, the No. 13 seed, takes on No.4 Lafayette High in a first-round match at 11:30 a.m.

Morgan City is the No. 1 seed. Barbe of Lake Charles is No. 2.

The semifinal matches are at 3:30. The winners advance to Baton Rouge.

Fourth-seeded Parkway and fifth-seeded Airline will go head-to-head in the girls’ bi-regional quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. The Lady Panthers and Lady Vikings received first-round byes. Benton, the No. 10 seed, plays No. 7 Central Catholic in a first-round match at 11:30 a.m.

The semifinals are at 3:30 with the winners advancing to Baton Rouge.

Lafayette High is the No. 1 seed followed by Holy Savior Menard of Alexandria and Terrebonne.

