No Bossier Parish team advanced in the bi-regionals tournament Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In the boys’ division, No. 3 seed Parkway received a bye and then lost to No. 6 H.L. Bourgeois 23-4 in the second round. Bourgeois advanced to the semifinals at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge with a 24.5-2.5 victory over No. 10 Berwick.

Parkway finished the season 14-1.

Benton, the No. 13 seed, fell to No. 4 Lafayette High 24-3 in the first round.

Central Lafourche, the No. 9 seed, also advanced to Baton Rouge. The Trojans upset No. 1 Morgan City 14.5-12.5 in the second round.

In the girls’ division, No. 4 Airline defeated No. 5 Parkway 17-9.5 in the second round. Both received first-round byes.

The Lady Vikings lost to H.L. Bourgeois 20-4 with a spot in Baton Rouge on the line.

Airline and Parkway both finished 13-2.

Benton, the No. 10 seed, lost to No. 7 Central Catholic 15-12 in the first round.

Third-seeded Terrebonne also advanced to Baton Rouge with a 21-6 victory over No. 2 Holy Saviour Menard.

Several parish bowlers have qualified for the State Tournament singles competition which will also be held in Baton Rouge.

Parkway’s Chandler Sumpter and Justin Shea qualified in the boys’ division, according to a list on the LHSAA website.

Airline’s Trista Quinley and Parkway’s Katie Black and Traclyn Bell qualified in girls’ division.

Quinley, a sophomore, won the state championship last season, becoming the first bowler from Northwest Louisana to accomplish the feat.

