The Parkway boys and girls and Airline boys remained undefeated with victories Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In District 1 boys openers, Airline defeated Haughton 21.5-5.5 and Parkway downed Byrd 26-1. In District 2 openers, Benton knocked off Minden 23-4 and Loyola defeated Bossier 25-2.

Parkway and Airline both improved to 5-0 overall.

In a battle between the top two girls teams, Parkway defeated Airline 23-5-5.5. In the other girls game, Byrd downed Loyola 23-4.

Parkway improved to 6-0. Airline dropped to 5-2 with both losses to Parkway.

In boys play, Parkway’s Chandler Sumpter missed a 700 series by one pin. He bowled a 213 in the first game and followed that with a 242 and 244.

Sumpter’s teammate Ladarius Williamson had the day’s high game among boys with a 246. He had a 659 series. Destin Meza had a 243 high game and 660 series.

Brian Fielding led Airline with a 506 series, including a 172 game. Jaylon Ellison had the Vikings’ high game of 182. Dominic Rivers bowled a 178.

Cameron Silba led Haughton with a 200 high game and a 483 series. Reagan McDonald bowled a 156 and Johnathan Brown a 146.

Austin Sepeda topped Benton with a 210 high game and 579 series. John Norris bowled a 166 and Tony Leon a 158.

Chris Whisnant had Bossier’s high game of 148. Shamari Lay topped the Bearkats with a 357 series. Brenden Hohesntien bowled a 115.

Parkway’s Nicole Taylor had the second-best series among girls with a 592. She started slow with a 155, improved to 214 and closed with a 225.

Katie Black bowled a 202 twice. Traclyn Bell had a 169.

Trista Quinley had the day’s high game among girls with a 235. She had a 515 series. Madison Raab bowled a 158 and Courtney Riede a 155.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford had the day’s high series with a 621, including a 232.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com