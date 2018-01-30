The Parkway and Airline boys and girls teams and the Benton boys won matches Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In girls matches, district leader Airline downed Bossier 27-0 and second-place Parkway defeated Benton 25-2.

In boys matches, Parkway downed Bossier 26-1, Airline defeated Minden 26-1 and Benton topped Byrd 19-8.

Trista Quinley paced the Airline girls (4-0) with a 194 high game as part of a 553 high series. Bailey Russell had a 169 and Maidson Raab a 159.

Sierra Taylor led Bossier with a 122 high game and 297 series. Makayla Nall bowled a 118 and Jamie Purcell a 103.

Katie Black had Parkway’s high game of 180. Traclyn Bell bowled a 159 as part of a 435 high series. Ashley Gardner had a 164.

Parkway improved to 3-1.

Caitlin Lawrence led Benton (2-1) with a 179 high game and 457 series. Hannah Parker bowled a 134 high game and Michaele Celichowski a 124.

Three Parkway boys bowled 200-plus games. Chandler Sumpter and Zavier Harris both bowled 225. Justin Shea had a 224. Sumpter had the Panthers’ high series of 621.

Parkway improved to 4-0.

Chris Whisnant led Bossier with a 158 high game and 437 series. Brenden Hohesntien and Kalem Cooper both bowled 126.

John Norris paced Benton (2-2) with a 187 high game as part of a 469 series. Parker King had a 164 and Anthony Leon a 145.

Tanner Talmadge led Airline (2-1) with a 224 high game. Samuel Lane had the Vikings’ high series of 415, including a 159. Marvin Scott bowled had a high game of 138.

—

In a girls match last Thursday between the district’s top teams, Airline defeated Parkway 22-5. Also, Byrd defeated Loyola 19-8.

In boys matches, Loyola topped Haughton 21-6, Parkway downed Benton 23.5-3.5 and Byrd defeated Minden 18-9.

Quinley led the Airline girls with a 244 high game and 601 series. Raab bowled a 163 and Russell a 153.

Black topped Parkway with a 203 high game and 551 series. Bell had a 165 and Gardner a 125.

Sumpter led the Parkway boys with a 230 high game as part of a 615 series. Shea bowled a 228 and Destin Meza a 184.

Parker King had Benton’s high game of 200. Leon had the Tigers’ high series of 529, including a 188. Norris bowled a 161.

—

Airline sophomore Quinley and Loyola College Prep senior Alex Reine were crowed Mr. and Mrs. Geaux Beauxling on Monday.

Quinley and Reine were honored for having the highest averages among girls and boys bowlers, respectively, for the first full week of the season.

They will ride in the 2018 Krewe de les Femmes Mystique’s second annual Children’s Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 13). The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Pierre Bossier Mall.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com