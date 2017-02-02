The Parkway and Airline boys and girls and the Benton boys teams posted victories Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Parkway defeated Minden 27-0, Airline downed Bossier 24-3 and Benton edged Haughton 15-12. In girls matches, Parkway dropped Byrd 25-2 and Airline defeated Loyola College Prep 26-1.

Parkway’s Alex Bequette had the high game (267) and series (623) of the day among boys bowlers. Chandler Sumpter had a 246 high game and Ladarius Williamson a 209.

The Panthers improved to 4-0.

Parkway’s Katie Black was second among the girls with a 217 high game and 542 series. Nicole Taylor had a 195 high game and Traclyn Bell a 158.

The Lady Panthers improved to 5-0.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford led all girls with a 258 high game and 619 series.

Marvin Scott topped the Airline boys with a 208 high game and 456 series. Dominic Rivers bowled a 196 and a Jaylon Ellison a 192.

The Vikings improved to 4-0 and are tied with Parkway for the District 1 lead.

Austin Sepeda led Benton with a 225 high game and 550 series. Caitlin Lawrence had a 177 and Ben Montgomery a 160.

Johnathan Brown paced Haughton with a 164 high game and 455 series. Reagan McDonald bowled a 155 and Colin Gardner a 152.

Benton improved to 2-2. The Bucs fell to 3-1.

Eric Clark topped Bossier with a 160 high game and 414 series. Brenden Hohesntien had a 149 and Shamari Lay a 143.

Jillian Rodgers and Courtney Riede both bowled 414 series for the Airline girls. Rodgers led the Lady Vikings with a 164 high game and Riede had a 147. Madison Raab bowled a 141.

Airline improved to 4-1.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com