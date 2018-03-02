Parkway and Airline posted high school bowling victories on Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Parkway defeated Airline 18-9 and Airline defeated Byrd 23.5-3.5.

In girls matches, Parkway downed Bossier 25.5-1.5 and Airline topped Benton 20-7.

Three Parkway boys had 200-plus high games. Chandler Sumpter led the way with a 218. Xavier Harris bowled a 210 and Destin Meza a 209. Sumpter had the Panthers’ high series of 651.

Tanner Talmadge led airline with a 201 high game as part of a 564 series. Marvin Scott had a 156 and Kaleb Vesek a 149.

Katie Black paced the Parkway girls with a 528 series. Traclyn Bell bowled a 174 high game.

Breena Lewis led Bossier with a 327 series. Jozlynn Carson had the Lady Kats’ high game of 125.

Madison Raab topped Airline with 173 high game as part of a 466 series. Jillian Rogers bowled a 165 and Jayda Ellison a 147.

Michaele Celichowski had Benton’s high series of 427, including a 162. Hannah Parker had the Lady Tigers’ high game of 198. Caitlin Lawrence bowled a 144.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com