The Parkway boys and Airline girls remained undefeated with bowling victories Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Parkway topped Airline 21-6, Benton defeated Minden 26-1 and Loyola College Prep got past Bossier 17-10.

In girls matches, Airline defeated Benton 21-5-5.5 and Parkway downed Bossier 26-1.

Parkway’s Chandler Sumpter had a monster 782 series. He bowled 248 twice and also had a 236.

Justin Shea bowled a 201 and Destin Meza a 187 as the Panthers improved to 5-0.

Samuel Lane led Airline (3-2) with a 469 series. Gage Moore had a 181, Tanner Talmadge a 172 and Max Mendones a 170.

John Norris bowled Benton’s high series of 462, including a 168. Parker King had the Tigers’ high game of 179 and Anthony Leon bowled a 156. Benton improved to 3-3.

Nick Thomas led Bossier with a 166 high game and 428 series. Chris Whisnant bowled a 157 and Kalem Cooper a 146.

Madison Raab led the Airline girls with a 432 high series, including a 155 high game. Jillian Rogers had a 144 and Bailey Russell a 134.

The Lady Vikings improved to 6-0.

Hannah Parker paced Benton (4-2) with a 188 high game as part of a 475 series. Caitlin Lawrence bowled a 137 and Michaele Celichowski a 125.

Parkway’s Katie Black led all girls with a 506 series, including a 174. Traclyn Bell had the Lady Panthers’ high game of 179. Ashley Gardner bowled a 159.

The Lady Panthers improved to 4-1.

McKayla Nall led Bossier with a 115 high game as part of a 324 series. Jamie Purcell bowled a 102.

