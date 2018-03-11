The Parkway boys completed the regular season 12-0 with a 17-10 victory over Haughton on Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In other boys matches, Airline downed Captain Shreve 18-9, Benton defeated Bossier 24-3 and Loyola dropped Minden 25-2.

The Airline and Parkway girls teams both won their final matches and finished 11-1. The Lady Vikings defeated Bossier 27-0 and the Lady Panthers downed Benton 18-9. In the other girls match, Loyola defeated Captain Shreve 15-12.

Airline and Parkway split their regular-season matches. The Lady Vikings won 22-5 and the Lady Panthers won 18-9. That gave Airline a 31-23 edge in the tiebreaker.

The playoffs begin March 23 with the regionals.

Three Parkway boys bowled 200-plus games. Xavier Harris led the way with a 225. Justin Shea had a 221 and Destin Meza a 214. Meza had the team’s high series of 621.

Brandon Simmons led Haughton (7-5) with a 208 high game. Cameron Silba bowled a 199.

Tanner Talmadge paced Airline (9-3) with a 210 high game as part of a 547 series. Samuel Lane had a 149 and Gage Moore a 148. The Vikings finished second in the 5A district.

John Norris led Benton (6-5) with a 193 high game and 540 series. Parker King bowled a 165 and Anthony Leon a 159. The Tigers finished second in the 4A and below district.

Nick Thomas led Bossier with a 154 high game and 370 series. Brandon Hohesntein and Chris Whisnant both had high games of 124.

Parkway’s Chandler Sumpter led the boys division with a season average of 204. Shea ranked second with a 181 and Meza third with a 179.

Trista Quinley topped the Airline girls with a 201 high game. Jayda Ellison had the team’s high series of 403, including a 140. Madison Raab bowled a 149.

Katie Black led the Parkway girls with a 190 high game as part of a 490 series. Traclyn Bell had a 187 and Ashley Gardner a 170.

Hannah Parker had Benton’s high game of 181. Caitlin Lawrence had the Lady Tigers’ high series of 459, including a 171. Michaele Celichowski bowled a 140. Benton finished 7-5.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford led the girls division in the regular season with a 196 average. Quinley was second with a 184 and Black third with a 171.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com