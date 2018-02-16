The Parkway Panthers remained undefeated with a 25-2 victory over Haughton in boys high school bowling action Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In other boys matches, Airline downed Captain Shreve 21-6 and Loyola defeated Minden Co-Ed 27-0.

In girls matches, Byrd defeated Benton 22-5 and Loyola topped Bossier 23-4.

Parkway’s Chandler Sumpter continued his outstanding season with the Panthers’ high game of 246 and series of 655.

Justin Shea bowled a 213 high game and Xavier Harris a 208. The Panthers improved to 7-0.

Jakeb Ciffullo led Haughton with a 202 high game as part of a 457 series. Colin Gardner had a 180.

Samuel Lane paced Airline with a 191 high game and 498 series. Tanner Talmadge bowled a 163 and Lazavier Franklin a 150.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford led all girls bowlers with a 235 high game and 621 series.

Hannah Parker topped Benton with a 178 high game and 463 series. Caitlin Lawrence had a 149 and Michaela Celichowski bowled a 123.

Breeana Lewis had Bossier’s high game of 127. Emily Taylor had the Lady Kats’ high series of 322, including a 108. Jamie Purcell bowled a 117.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com