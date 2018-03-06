The Parkway boys remained undefeated with a 26-1 victory over Byrd on Monday.

The Panthers improved to 11-0. In another boys match, Airline edged Haughton 14-13.

In girls matches, Parkway topped Airline 18-9, Bossier downed Captain Shreve 22-5 and Byrd defeated Loyola 23-4.

Parkway and Airline are tied for the district lead at 10-1.

Three Parkway boys bowled 200-plus games. Destin Meza led the Panthers with a 234 high game as part of a 627 series. Justin Shea bowled a 226 and Chandler Sumpter a 217. Sumpter had a 620 series.

Tanner Talmadge paced Airline (8-3) with a 234 high game and 575 series. Lazavier Franklin bowled a 158 and Samuel Lane a 141.

Brandon Simmons led Haughton (7-4) with a 189 high game and 515 series. Cameron Silba had a 175 and Jakeb Cilliuffo a 143.

Katie Black topped the Parkway girls with a 182 high game as part of a 494 series. Ashley Gardner bowled a 181.

Jilian Rogers led Airline with a 211 high game and 442 series. Madison Raab bowled a 156 and Bailey Russell a 142.

Breena Lewis paced Bossier with a 122 high game as part of a 325 series. Emily Taylor had a 119 and Sierra Tayler a 101.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford led all girls with a 629 series, including a 214 high game.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com