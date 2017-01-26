Parkway defeated Airline 20-7 in a high school girls bowling match Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In another girls contest, Benton fell to Byrd 24-3.

Nicole Taylor led Parkway with a 607 series. She bowled a 189 in the first game and followed that with a team-high 213 and 205.

Katie Black had a high game of 181. Black also bowled a 180 and 163 for a 524 series. Ashley Gardner had a 179.

Trista Quinley led Airline with a high game of 200 and series of 543. Bailey Russell bowled a 176 and Madison Raab had a 160.

Parkway improved to 2-0, and Airline dropped to 2-1.

Caitlin Lawrence topped Benton with a high game of 159 and series of 413. Brittany Ulmer bowled a 119.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford had a 235 high game and 618 series.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com