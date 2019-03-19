High school bowling: Parkway girls earn No. 3 seed; four other parish teams make playoffs

District 2 champion Parkway is the No. 3 seed in the LHSAA girls bowling playoffs.

For the first time, power rankings similar to those used in other LHSAA sports determined playoff qualifiers and bracket seedlings.

There are 16 teams in the girls playoffs. Parkway (12-0) will face No. 14 Cabrini (8-3) in the first round. All girls first-round matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. March 28 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. Quarterfinal matches start at 3.

Airline (9-3), the No. 12 seed, takes on No. 5 East Ascension (10-1) in the first round.

Benton (9-4) won the District 1 championship. The Lady Tigers were No. 19 in the final power rankings and did not make the playoffs.

Airline, Haughton and Benton made the 32-team boys playoffs.

Airline (10-1) faces No. 25 Holy Cross (8-4) in the first round and Haughton (10-1) takes on No. 21 Archbishop Rummel (9-3).

Airline and District 1 champion Haughton are in the top half of the bracket. All first-round matches in the top half will be March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Kenner Lanes. Second-round matches are set for 1:30 with the quarterfinal matches following at 3:30.

Haughton won the District 1 title by virtue of its tie-breaking regular-season win over Airline.

District 1 champion Benton (8.5-2), the No. 15 seed, plays No. 18 Lutcher (8-4) in the first round.

Benton is in the bottom half of the bracket. All first-round matches in the bottom half will be March 26 at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette. Second-round matches will be at 1:30 followed by the quarterfinals at 3:30.

The boys and girls semifinal and championship matches are April 4 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

Airline’s Trista Quinley led all local bowlers during the regular season with a 189 average. She was followed in the girls division by Byrd’s Celeste Thedford (186), Parkway’s Katie Black (177), Parkway’s Traclyn Bell (166) and Benton’s Caitlin Lawrence (154).

Thedford had both the high game of the season of 280 and the high series of 628. Bell had the second-highest game of 243. Quinley had the second-highest series of 627.

All five were among the 48 bowlers who qualified for the Girls’ Singles competition at the state tournament. Quinley’s season average is tied for fifth among all qualifiers. Thedford is tied for seventh. Black is tied for 15th.

Kelsi Stegall of H.L. Bourgeois led the state with a 210 average.

Benton’s John Norris led all local boys bowlers in the regular season with a 184 average. Airline’s Gage Moore was second with a 182 followed by Airline’s Cody Shows (168), Haughton’s Brandon Simmons (167) and Parkway’s Xavier Harris (166).

Norris also had the high series of the season of 645 and game of 268.

Norris and Moore were among the 89 bowlers who qualified for the Boys’ Singles competition. The cutoff was 177. Phillip O’Neill of Catholic led the state with a 229 average.