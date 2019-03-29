High school bowling: Parkway girls fall in quarterfinals; Airline almost pulls off upset

Parkway won its first-round match before falling in the quarterfinals of the high school girls bowling playoffs Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

The No. 3 seed Lady Panthers defeated No. 14 New Orleans Cabrini 16.5-10.5 then lost to No. 6 Baton Rouge Central 17.5-9.5 in the second.

Airline, the No. 12 seed, came close to pulling off an upset in the first round. The Lady Vikings lost a 14-13 heartbreaker to No. 5 East Ascension. East Ascension then defeated No. 4 Lafayette 22-5 to reach the semifinals, which will also be held in Baton Rouge on April 4.

Parkway closed the season 13-1. Airline finished 9-4.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Katie Black led Parkway against Cabrini with games of 211 and 201.

Ashley Gardner bowled a 184 against Central. Allana Coward led Central with a 235.

According to the Advocate, Central led by only one point after the first two games before pulling away.

Airline’s Trista Quinley turned in an outstanding performance against East Ascension with a 179-233-245—657 series. Kelsi Quick had East Ascension’s high game of 211.

Quinley, Black, Parkway’s Traclyn Bell, and Benton’s Caitlin Lawrence and Hannah Parker will be competing in the girls singles tournament April 5 in Baton Rouge. Airline’s Gage Moore and Benton’s John Norris will be competing in the boys tournament.