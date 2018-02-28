Parkway, Haughton, Bossier and Benton picked up victories in high school bowling action Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Parkway downed Captain Shreve 24-3, Haughton defeated Byrd 17-8, Bossier topped Minden 24.5-2.5 and Benton fell to Loyola 17-10.

In girls matches, Parkway blanked Captain Shreve 27-0, Benton defeated Loyola 20-7 and Bossier fell to Byrd 23-4.

Destin Meza led the Parkway boys with a 214 high game and a 581 series. Justin Shea bowled a 211 and Chandler Sumpter a 193.

Cameron Silba paced Haughton with a 179 high game as part of a 485 series. Brandon Simmons had a 177 and Jakeb Cilliuffo a 162.

Kalem Cooper had Bossier’s high game of 153. Chris Whisnant had the team’s high series of 148. Eric Clark had a high game of 136.

John Norris led Benton with a 200 high game as part of a 550 series. Parker King bowled a 179 and Anthony Leon a 149.

Katie Black paced the Parkway girls with a 192 high game and 524 series. Traclyn Bell had a 187.

Caitlin Lawrence had Benton’s high game of 158 as part of a 439 series. Hannah Parker bowled a 146 and Ciara Haynes a 144.

Breena Lewis led Bossier with a 315 series. Jozlynn Carson bowled a 128 and McKayla Nall a 112.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford led all bowlers with a 277 high game and 639 series.

