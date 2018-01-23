The Parkway boys and girls and Haughton boys won bowling matches Monday afternoon at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Parkway defeated Minden 27-0, Haughton downed Bossier 25-2 and Airline fell to Loyola 22-5.

In the only girls match, Parkway defeated Loyola 25-2.

Chandler Sumpter led the Parkway boys with a 229 high game and 665 series. Both were the best of the day. Justin Shea bowled a 201 and Destin Meza a 194.

Jakeb Cuilluffo had Haughton’s high game of 195. Brandon Simmons had the Bucs’ high series of 458, including a high game of 175. Knoa Reed bowled a 172.

Nick Thomas paced Bossier with a 156 high game as part of a 393 series. Chris Whisnant bowled a 123 and Eric Clark a 122.

Colin York topped Airline with a 145 high game and 365 series. Chase Duff had a 146 and Tanner Talmadge a 125.

Katie Black led the Parkway girls with a 183 high game and 528 series. Traclyn Bell bowled a 172.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com