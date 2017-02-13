The Parkway boys and girls teams kept their perfect records intact Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In a battle of boys unbeatens, Parkway blanked Airline 27-0. The Lady Panthers knocked off Byrd 23.5-3.5.

The Parkway boys improved to 6-0. Airline dropped to 5-1. The Parkway girls improved to 7-0.

In other boys matches, Haughton downed Byrd 22-5, Minden defeated Bossier 20-7 and Benton edged Loyola College Prep 14-13. In the only other girls match, Airline rolled past Loyola 26-1.

Parkway’s Ladarius Williamson had the day’s high series among boys of 688 (224-236-228). His teammate Chandler Sumpter bowled the high game of 246. He also bowled a 215 and 211 for a 672 series. James Benjamin bowled a 658 series (208-227-223).

Parkway’s Destin Meza also topped 600 (212-221-180—613). Justin Shea had a 208 game.

Brian Fielding had Airline’s high series of 526, including a 178. Jaylon Ellison bowled the Vikings’ high game of 224. Dominic Rivers bowled a 165.

Cameron Silba led Haughton (4-2) with a 168 high game. Brandon Simmons had the Bucs’ high series of 325. Johnathan Brown bowled a 144.

Parker King paced Benton (4-2) with a 196 high game and 488 series. John Norris bowled a 182 and Austin Sepeda a 180.

Chris Whisnant led Bossier with a 153 high game and 381 series. Shamari Lay and Eric Clark both had 120 games.

Parkway’s Nicole Taylor led all girls with a 564 series, including 208 and 202 games. Airline’s Trista Quinley had the day’s high game of 213 in a 524 series.

Parkway’s Pearl Merry and Katie Black both bowled 175 games. Airline’s Bailey Russell had a 169 and Courtney Riede a 146.

Airline improved to 5-2.