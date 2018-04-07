Parkway’s Katie Black finished seventh in the LHSAA girls state singles bowling tournament Friday at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

There was a new format for the singles competition this season. It was a four-round stand-alone tournament held the day after the team titles were decided. The top 48 girls and 80 boys by season average qualified.

Black bowled games of 194-192-203-199 for a 788 total pins. Erin Burkart of state champion Academy of Our Lady won with 830.

Parkway’s Justin Shea and Chandler Sumpter finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in the boys tournament.

Shea bowled 203-198-203-234 for an 838. Sumpter bowled 213-204-232-188 for an 837. Donovan Bourg of H.L. Bourgeois won with 934.

Bourg’s total include a 160 game followed by a 280 in the final round.

Airline’s Trista Quinley finished 23rd in the girls tournament. She bowled 183-175-142-193 for a 693 total.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford finished 17th with a 196-167-156-197—716. Parkway’s Traclyn Bell was 42nd with a 145-133- 161-151—590.

