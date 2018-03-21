The high school bowling playoffs begin Friday with the Shreveport-Bossier Regional tournament at Holiday Lanes.

The top three girls and boys teams advance to the bi-regionals which will be held March 26 at Holiday Lanes.

Airline (11-1) is the No. 1 seed in the girls division. The Lady Vikings received a first-round bye and will face the winner of an 11 p.m. match between Benton and Loyola College Prep in the semifinals at 1 p.m.

Parkway (11-1), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 7 Captain Shreve at 11 in the first round. In the other first-round game, No. 3 Byrd faces No. 6 Bossier.

The Parkway-Shreve winner takes on the Byrd-Bossier winner in the semifinals at 1. The semifinal winners advance to the bi-regionals. The losers play at 3 to determine the third qualifier.

Top-seeded Parkway (12-0) received a first-round bye in the boys’ division. The Panthers face the winner between of a 9 a.m. game between No. 9 Minden and No. 8 Bossier in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m.

In the other quarterfinal matches, No. 4 Haughton plays No. 5 Benton, No. 3 Airline takes on No. 6 Captain Shreve and No. 2 Loyola College Prep faces No. 7 Byrd.

The winners of the 1 o’clock semifinals advance to the bi-regionals. The semifinal losers play at 3 to determine the third-place qualifier.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com