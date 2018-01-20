The high school bowling season got underway Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

In girls matches, Parkway defeated Byrd 27-0, Benton downed Bossier 21-6 and Airline topped Loyola 26-1.

In boys matches, Haughton downed Minden 27-0, Parkway defeated Loyola 21-6, Byrd got past Bossier 17-10 and Airline defeated Benton 16-11.

Katie Black led the Parkway girls with a 220 high game and 553 series. Ashley Gardner had a high game of 172. Traclyn Bell bowled a 162.

Hannah Parker led the Benton girls with a high game of 175 and series of 434. Mickaela Celichowski bowled a 136 and Caitlin Lawrence a 117.

Bossier was led by McKayla Null with a 135 high game and 315 series. Sierra Taylor had a 112 and Breena Lewis a 107.

Bailey Russell led the Airline girls with a 500 series, including a 182 high game. Madison Raab bowled the Lady Vikings’ high game of 195. Trista Quinley had a 160.

Cameron Stone led the Haughton boys with a 161 high game. Jakeb Cullufo bowled a 147 and Colin Gardner a 134.

Chandler Sumpter led the Parkway boys with 575 series. Xavier Harris bowled a high game of 222. Justin Shea had a 203 and Destin Meza a 200.

Loyola’s Alex Reine led all boys bowlers with a 647 series and 235 high game.

Chris Wisnant topped the Bossier boys with a 152 high game. Nick Thomas bowled a 140 and Brenden Hohesmtien a 135.

Sam Lane led the Airline boys with a 176 high game. Tanner Talmadge had a 171 and Max Mendones a 160.

John Norris paced the Benton boys with a 180 high game and 514 series. Parker King bowled a 171 and Tony Leon a 157.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com